Cooking With Rania: Chicken Spring Rolls with Hoisin Chili Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is making a healthier version of an Asian spring roll.

Chicken Spring Rolls with Hoisin Chili Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





Ingredients

2 tablespoons oriental sesame oil

10 ounces boneless and skinless chicken thigh meat - cut into 1x1/4-inch strips

1 medium red onion – chopped

6 ounces Mung bean sprouts

½ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup chopped fresh mint

16 rice paper rounds

8 large whole butter leaf lettuce leaves

Hoisin Chili Sauce:

1 - 8-ounce bottle Hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon chili-garlic paste

Directions:

Heat sesame oil in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and onion to skillet and sauté for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Cool. Stir in bean sprouts.

Toss basil and mint in small bowl to combine. Dip 1 rice paper round into a bowl of warm water until soft, about 10 seconds. Place on clean, moist kitchen towel to drain for one minute. Repeat with another rice paper round. Place second atop first round for double thickness. Top with a lettuce leaf, then place 1/8 of the chicken-bean sprout mixture near lower edge of round. Sprinkle with 1/8 of herb mixture. Fold in sides of round, then roll up, starting near filling. Make certain that you roll the spring rolls as tightly as possible without tearing the rice paper rounds. Repeat with remaining rounds, lettuce leaves, chicken mixture and herb mixture.

Hoisin Chili Sauce:

Whisk hoisin sauce and chili-garlic paste in bowl to blend. Slice each roll diagonally into 2 pieces, for a total of 16 pieces. Pour sauce into individual shallow bowls and place in center of each of 8 plates; surround with spring rolls and serve.

Serves: 8 as an appetizer