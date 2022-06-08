Cooking with Rania: Barbecued Ribs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're ready for summer! This week, Rania Harris is making barbecued ribs!

Barbecued Ribs

Ingredients

4 baby back rib racks - cut into halves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 large garlic cloves

2 cups barbecue sauce (see recipe below)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Season the ribs with salt and pepper and scatter the garlic cloves over the ribs. Place them in large roasting pan and cover them with foil. Roast the ribs for about 3 hours. They will be very tender.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Put the rib rack halves on the brush them with the barbecue sauce. Grill them until they are well glazed and browned. Serve the remaining sauce along side of the ribs.

Serves: 8

Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup chopped onions

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups ketchup

1 cup chili sauce

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups light brown sugar

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons dry mustard

4 cloves fresh garlic - chopped

Cayenne pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Directions

In a large pot, sauté the onions in the vegetable oil until golden brown.

Add in remaining ingredients and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium low and cook for about 40 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning, cool and store in glass jar in refrigerator.

This sauce will keep for months and it also freezes well.

Yield: Approximately 1 quart sauce