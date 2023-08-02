Survivors, victims' families talk about way forward after Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Survivors and victims' family members gathered to share their stories after a jury recommended the man convicted of shooting and killing 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue be sentenced to death.

The deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history happened at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill where three congregations -- Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life Congregation -- worshiped. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was the first to speak, beginning with a blessing. He then said, "It's been quite an ordeal."

"For me personally, the spirit of Rod Serling has lived in my house for five years," he said. "I look forward to being able to go home and Rod coming out of my closet and saying, 'Rabi Myers, this extended play episode of The Twilight Zone is now concluded, you can get on with your life.' But what does that mean? That's what keeps me awake at night, these past months, not today really, but how do you heal afterward? Because we've been stuck in neutral for five years."

He shared that today, in the Jewish calendar, is the day of love.

"I don't believe in coincidences. It was meant to be today. Why today? Because today we received an immense embrace from the halls of justice around all of us to say our government does not condone antisemitism in this most vile form that we've witnessed," he said.

Rabbi Doris Dyen said she was there that day outside the building. She said when she heard the verdict, the first thing that came to her mind is a saying that means "blessed is the judge of truth" or "blessed is the true judge," which is what they say at a funeral. She said they weren't at a funeral, but another human being was being sentenced to death "because of what that person did to other lives."

"I have found myself feeling relieved, very relieved, and sad that this was what needed to happen. And yet, there can be situations where someone forfeits the right to live in society because they didn't respect life themselves," Dyen said.

Survivor Audrey Glickman said without a trial, the carnage would have been "glossed over in the annals of history" and even if the shooter sits alive on death row for decades, he's at least separated from others.

"The only thing positive about the sentencing of a criminal is that this long slog is over," Glickman said.

Many of the victims' family members acknowledged that the sentence cannot bring their loved ones back, but it provided some relief. Leigh Stein, Daniel Stein's daughter, said it's been almost five years since she last saw her dad and he's been on her mind ever since.

"Finally justice has been served and even though nothing will bring my dad back, I feel like a weight has been lifted and I can breathe a sigh of relief," she said.

Howard Fienberg, whose mom Joyce Fienberg was one of the 11 victims, said he was relieved and he believed the jury delivered justice for his mom.

Many people who spoke thanked the jury for their decision, the prosecution for their work and the community for their support since Oct. 27, 2018.

Survivor Martin Gaynor pointed out how since Oct. 27, 2018, antisemitism has been rising, "including the spread and promotion of hate on social media, in public and by celebrities and politicians."

He said promoting hate is not only bad for Jews, but the entire country.

"If we permit hate to enter our hearts, we ourselves are diminished. If we allow ourselves to succumb to fear, resentment and hate, then we are divided, not united. If we are seduced by false narratives and into blaming others for our troubles, then we will never address the true cause of those problems and we will never solve them," he said.

"This trial is important for enforcing the law of the land. It is also important for sending a signal in the strongest possible terms that antisemitism and hate have no place in our hearts, no place in our communities and no place in our country and will not be tolerated."