Live Updates: Victims' family members and Jewish community react to Pittsburgh synagogue gunman's recommended death sentence

Live Updates: Victims' family members and Jewish community react to Pittsburgh synagogue gunman's recommended death sentenceget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Jewish community is reacting after a federal jury recommended the gunman convicted of shooting and killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 be sentenced to death.
The jury's verdict came after two days of deliberations. Wednesday was the 37th day of the trial.
Before the trial began, most of the victims' families said they supported the death penalty.
Later this afternoon, one of the victims, community members and leaders will address the verdict during a news conference.
If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.
Phone: 412-697-3534
Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org
Website: 1027healingpartnership.org
More resources can be found here.
Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh reflects on strength, resilience of community
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said the jury's verdict "shows that our justice system can work by giving a voice to the voiceless and by ensuring that we, as a society, can bring the perpetrator of this horrendous attack to account."
In its statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh expressed gratitude to the prosecution team and the jury. It also offered sympathy and prayers to the families of victims, survivors and first responders and remembered and honored the 11 victims.
The statement read, in part:
"As this chapter comes to a close, we reflect on the strength and resilience of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and the entire community. Although healing is not a linear process, together we have supported people in need of mental health services and ensured that we stay safe from harm. In the wake of the horrors of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history, our community neither retreated from participating in Jewish life nor suppressed our Jewishness. Instead, our community embraced our Jewish values—strengthening Jewish life, supporting those in need, and building a safer, more inclusive world.
"We will continue to help people through the long healing process and to honor those who were taken from us by remaining a proud, vibrant, visible, strong, and connected Jewish community, now and for generations to come."
New Light Congregation agrees that seeking death penalty was appropriate
The New Light Congregation, while acknowledging that many of its congregation members prefer the gunman spend the rest of his life in prison, said it agreed with the government that the death penalty was appropriate in this case.
The congregation thanked the jury and prosecutors for their "thorough and effective presentations and cross-examinations" and Judge Colville for his respect and humanity.
"While the shooter did not testify, the prosecution ensured that his words echoed through the testimony of both prosecution and defense witnesses," the statement said, echoing prosecutor Soo Song's statement that the gunman's only regret is that he did not kill more people.
The congregation's statement read in part:
"As a congregation, we were prepared to accept either decision: death or life in prison. Many of our members prefer that the shooter spend the rest of his life in prison, questioning whether we should seek vengeance or revenge against him or whether his death would 'make up' for the lost lives. Vigorous debate continues about the purpose the death penalty serves.
"Yet Attorneys General Barr and Garland concluded that this case was different, that the death penalty was appropriate. New Light Congregation agrees with the Government's position that no one may murder innocent individuals simply because of their religion.
"We take this position not out of a desire to seek revenge or to 'even the score' but because we believe that the shooter crossed a line. Too often in the past – and not just the recent past - governments and religious authorities have looked away when murder and mayhem occurred against Jews. Too often in the past, these actions were sanctioned and championed by governmental authorities. Too often, perpetrators have been allowed to celebrate their depravity. Life in prison without parole would allow the shooter to celebrate his deed for many years.
"New Light Congregation accepts the jury's decision and believes that, as a society, we need to take a stand that this act requires the ultimate penalty under the law."
Family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon: 'We fully respect their verdict'
The family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon expressed "extreme gratitude" to the entire jury for their service during the "very long and arduous trial."
"In the course of performing their civic duty, they unselfishly endured great personal sacrifice, time away from family, friends, and work; as well as being disconnected from many everyday activities. They patiently and very attentively listened to all of the testimony and scrutinized the voluminous amount of evidence presented throughout the entire trial," their statement read.
The family said they fully respect the jury's verdict and decisions.
Rose Mallinger's family says 'a measure of justice' has been served
The family of Rose Mallinger said while there's no closure from the loss of their loved one, they feel "a measure of justice" has been served.
In a statement, the Mallinger and Wedner family thanked the jury for their "hard work and determination while upholding the law," acknowledging that the evidence was not easy to see or hear.
"This sentence is a testament to our justice system and a message to all that this type of heinous act will not be tolerated. Returning a sentence of death is not a decision that comes easy, but we must hold accountable those who wish to commit such terrible acts of antisemitism, hate, and violence," the statement read in part.
The family went on to thank those involved with the trial, including prosecutors, the court, witnesses, family members, law enforcement, government experts and those who provided support during the trial. They also thanked advocates, clergy, community leaders, leaders of the three congregations and the 10.27 Healing Partnership.
"May we always remember those who were taken too soon - Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger. May their memories be for a blessing," the statement said.