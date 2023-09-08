Convicted felon wanted on 2 warrants arrested in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A convicted felon was arrested on multiple warrants in Wilkinsburg on Friday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Michael Lyons has been a fugitive since November 2022 when a bench warrant was issued saying he had violated a 10-year probation sentence connected to a conviction for conspiracy to commit third degree murder.

There were also two active warrants charging him with simple assault and firearms violations on one and aggravated assault on the other.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned Lyons was inside a home on Campbell Street in Wilkinsburg. When they got there Friday morning, they arrested him without incident and took him to the Allegheny County Jail.