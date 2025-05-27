Contractor fatally run over by his truck in Beaver County

Contractor fatally hit by his own truck in Beaver County

A contractor was killed when he was pulled under the rear wheels of his tractor-trailer in Beaver County.

The accident happened on Cleveland Street in Rochester outside of a Sherwin-Williams facility on Tuesday.

(Photo: KDKA)

Police said the 71-year-old didn't park the tractor-trailer from Huron, Ohio, properly when he was undocking his truck. When the front part started to roll away and he tried to get it, police said he was pulled under the rear.

"There's a lot of trucks and a lot of traffic during the day, so we try to keep the kids inside as much until after everything clears out," said neighbor Kristina Warnick.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department called in the Pennsylvania State Police to help investigate and check the braking system. Initially, it doesn't appear that anything was wrong with the truck, police said.

"What if one of the kids were outside and it went rolling? So you know, it is scary," Warnick said.

The name of the man killed hasn't been released yet.