Condado Tacos' new location opens next week in Cranberry

Condado Tacos to open next week in Cranberry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taco lovers will soon have a new place to grab a bite to eat.

Condado Tacos is opening up a new location. The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the new location is in Cranberry on Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant opens on Oct. 20.

On opening day, the first 100 guests will get a free taco every week for a year. The doors open at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20.