Community Supermarket in Harrison Township to close

The Community Supermarket in the Heights Plaza Shopping Center is closing.

"It was really nice," Mary Schnurr of Fawn Township said.

Schnurr remembers better days at Heights Plaza in Harrison Township, including when there was a Macy's and a Big Lots. Soon, the Community Supermarket will join those two in past tense. It had been there for 23 years.

"Hometown grocery store and biting the dust," Skip Blackmore of East Deer said.

Community Supermarket said it will start holding a clearance this Friday, Oct. 10.

"This was not an easy choice, and we are truly grateful for the support you've shown us over the years," it wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

KDKA-TV spotted numerous shoppers still getting groceries, but some say finding some products isn't easy right now.

"I'm surprised at how the shelves are getting bare very quick," Blackmore said.

If you don't drive, getting to another store can be tough, especially for older people.

The nearest Walmart is about a 45-minute walk from where that Community Supermarket is. The Giant Eagle across the Allegheny River is nearly an hour-and-15-minute walk.

"It's very unfortunate for the seniors, especially the high-rise people," Blackmore said.

General manager George Sears told KDKA-TV that there's not an official closing date yet.

He says Community Supermarket is going to wait and see what things look like after the clearance sale starts this weekend.

KDKA-TV also reached out to the asset manager of the Heights Plaza Shopping Center, Richard Lubkin, on the future of the shopping center and the next steps for it.