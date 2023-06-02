Community rallies behind families after fire rips through Cecil Township townhomes

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Neighbors and businesses in Cecil Township are banding together to help the families impacted by Wednesday's devastating fire.

Crews were called to Georgetown Estates on Farm Road near Valley Brook Country Club for the fire. Lori Marr and others stood in disbelief as they watched the homes go up in flames.

"Everybody's life is just ruined down there," she said.

The fire started in the garage of one of the homes and spread quickly to homes on both sides. Four homes were destroyed and another two were damaged.

Since the fire, neighbors and businesses in the small, tight-knit community have banded together to help families in need.

"The least that I could do is raise money and give it to the people," Marr said.

She is spearheading the fundraising effort, raising almost $18,00 thus far.

"Someone donated $5,000," Marr said. "God bless them, and someone else donated $1,000, and I don't even think they live in the community."

Businesses have stepped up, too. Mike Larimer, the owner of Frankie's Italian Kitchen, said when he saw the fire, he knew it was bad. When he learned one of his customers lost their home, he set up a donation jar inside his restaurant.

"To do the right thing and help these people out," Larimer said. "We have a lot of love we get from that neighborhood. A lot of regular customers come in and order."

Neighbors are also collecting clothing, a spaghetti dinner is in the works, and the neighborhood is having a community garage sale on Saturday to support families in need.

"The world is crazy and bad, terrible things happen every day," Marr said. "And if you can help your neighbors, you should do it."