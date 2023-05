Crews called to major fire in Cecil Township

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Several townhomes caught on fire in Cecil Township.

Crews were called to a fire in Cecil Township on May 31, 2023. Provided

Crews were called to the scene Wednesday on Farm Road near Valley Brook Country Club. The call came in around 3:45 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

