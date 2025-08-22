College eats and treats - how incoming freshmen can eat healthy and learn more about food

The last college students in our area's campuses will be moving in this weekend, and once the parents are gone, students will find themselves on their own culinary island.

Oftentimes, when they find themselves on that culinary island, they're also on a tight budget.

We learn so many things in the college years, and by necessity, one of those things is how to eat right but cheaply.

"Ramen has been one of those staples, just like beer, that's part of college life," said registered dietitian Leslie Bonci.

While cheap and non-perishable, Bonci said ramen is only a starting point.

"It's filling, but it kind of isn't complete, and so the big part of what is missing is no protein, no vitamin B, no produce," she said.

Like other inexpensive, basic non-perishables, like macaroni and cheese cups, noodle cups, and rice, she said, you can easily add about 20 grams of protein.

"So, the packets of tuna, or the packets of chicken, or the packets of salmon, because those are easy to add in, or even adding in some beans," Bonci said.

Another non-perishable that college kids can add in is vegetables. Whether it's canned peas, mixed vegetables, or mixed greens, they're available.

"They can go right under the bed in the dorm room," Bonci said. "You can put together a meal in under three minutes, and now, you're getting every single nutrient that you need to have without breaking the bank."

When it comes to breakfast and getting those nutrients needed before heading to the lecture hall, there are just add water possibilities and overnight oats.

"You can take an egg, and you can just beat it right in there," she said. "That goes [in the microwave] for about a minute or a minute-and-a-half, you've got a scrambled egg. Very simple."

If a college student has a meal plan, head into the cafeteria with eyes wide open.

"Take a look around, because you might find some things that you didn't even know were there," Bonci said. "It's not just about the burger station."

Bonci said, just like mastering a major, treat food like a four-year learning course.

"That's the gift that keeps on giving," she said. "Beyond graduation, you might always use algebra, but guess what, you're going to pick up that fork every single day."

Dorm refrigerators are so small, so lean on those non-perishables, and reserve the fridge space for things that you use in making meals like eggs, milk, and yogurt. Also, pack a can opener.

Finally, Bonci said that variety is very important. She encourages college students to try something new at least once a week. She said you might find something you come to love forever.