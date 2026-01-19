Cold weather advisory issued for the Pittsburgh area with sub-zero wind chills expected
A cold weather advisory has been issued for the Pittsburgh area as sub-zero wind chills are expected to arrive in the region Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the cold weather advisory that will take effect at 9 p.m. Monday night and will remain in place through 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wind chills Monday night and Tuesday morning could reach nearly -15 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
"The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the National Weather Service said in its advisory.
People are being cautioned to wear appropriate clothing along with a hat and gloves while traveling outside in the cold weather.
Warming centers being activated in the City of Pittsburgh
As the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills arrive in western Pennsylvania, the City of Pittsburgh says it will be activating five of its Healthy Active Living Centers as warming centers.
The following centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center on Broadway Avenue
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center on Greenfield Avenue
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center on Frankstown Road
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center on Sherwood Avenue
- South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center at 12th and Bingham Streets
The city says that warming centers are typically activated when forecasted high temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees or lower.