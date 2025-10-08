Cody Johnson cancels upcoming Pittsburgh show at PPG Paints Arena

Country music singer Cody Johnson has canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates, including his show that was scheduled for PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh later this month.

Johnson shared the news about his tour dates on social media on Tuesday.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen," Johnson said.

Johnson revealed he's dealing with a ruptured ear drum that came while battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection. He's now slated to undergo surgery and said that the healing process will take many weeks and he won't be able to sing during that timeframe.

"Without the surgery my downtime could be months," Johnson said. "I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always."

People who purchased tickets for the October 18 show at PPG Paints Arena are being advised to stay tuned for an email from where they purchased the tickets for more details and information.