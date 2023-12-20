Watch CBS News
Code Orange air quality alert issued for Pittsburgh area Thursday

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for parts of Allegheny County for poor air quality.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Liberty-Clairton area. The air quality alert is in effect until 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

The Liberty-Clairton area includes Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue. 

"A Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups," the alert from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said. 

On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities and strenuous activity. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 10:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

