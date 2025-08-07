Man arrested after police find 17 pounds of cocaine during Pennsylvania Turnpike traffic stop

A man was arrested after police said they found more than 17 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers pulled over 21-year-old Jose Jiminez of New Mexico on Interstate 76 in Hempfield Township for an alleged traffic violation on Tuesday.

Police said they had "suspicions of criminal activity," so they requested to search Jiminez's vehicle. When he refused, police said they called in a K-9, which alerted troopers to the front driver and front passenger side doors of the vehicle.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found a duffel bag that had about 8 kilograms, or 17 pounds, of cocaine.

Pennsylvania State Police's SHIELD Unit arrested Jiminez. He was arraigned on drug-related charges and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after being denied bail.

It's the second big bust on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in recent weeks. On July 23, police said they pulled over Miguel Ramirez Rodriguez of Orlando, Florida, on the turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.

Troopers said they asked to search his Ford Explorer after they noticed an aftermarket hidden compartment in the center console. Inside, police said they found 37 pounds of suspected cocaine and a pistol.

Ramirez Rodriguez, who isn't allowed to have a gun because of previous convictions in Florida, was arrested on drug and firearm-related offenses. He was taken to the Allegheny County Prison on $250,000 bail.