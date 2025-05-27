Stretch of Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills to close for the next two months

Part of Coal Valley Road to close for the next two months

A section of Coal Valley Road in the Mon Valley is going to be closed for the next two months as work continues on the Mon/Fayette Expressway project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says Coal Valley Road will be closed between Rt. 885 in Jefferson Hills Borough and Rt. 837 in Clairton for approximately two months.

A map shows the stretch of Coal Valley Road that will be closed between Rt. 885 in Jefferson Hills and Rt. 837 in Clairton for the next two months. KDKA

The 1.7 mile stretch of road is being closed so that crews can rebuilding the road around the bridges for the new stretch of the Mon/Fayette Expressway.

Coal Valley Road has been closed a number of times in recent months as crews have been working on the new part of the expressway that will eventually connect Pennsylvania 43 to Interstate 376 in Monroeville.

The Turnpike Commission says a detour around the closure will stretch four miles and will direct drivers along Rt. 885 and Walnut Avenue through Clairton to get back onto Rt. 837 near the Clairton-Glassport Bridge.

"Depending on weather conditions, Coal Valley Road should be reopened in early August," the Turnpike Commission said.