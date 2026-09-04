Cleanup underway after severe storms rip through western Pennsylvania, leaving thousands without power

Cleanup efforts are underway throughout Pittsburgh-area communities after severe weather moved through the region Thursday, leaving thousands of people without power.

As the storms ripped through the area, cars were left submerged in water, debris was scattered across roads, and trees and power lines were strewn about multiple communities.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings as destructive winds and torrential rain hit the region.

Oakmont Borough issues state of emergency

A state of emergency was issued for Oakmont Borough late Thursday after the storms left behind a large amount of damage, including uprooted trees.

A large tree was uprooted in the area of Maryland Avenue and 10th Street in Oakmont Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department urged people to stay inside and avoid unncessary travel until further notice.