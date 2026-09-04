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Cleanup underway after severe storms rip through western Pennsylvania, leaving thousands without power

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay,
Jessica Riley
Jessica Riley
Jessica is proud to be a part of the KDKA team joining in January 2025.
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Jessica Riley,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Cleanup efforts are underway throughout Pittsburgh-area communities after severe weather moved through the region Thursday, leaving thousands of people without power. 

As the storms ripped through the area, cars were left submerged in water, debris was scattered across roads, and trees and power lines were strewn about multiple communities.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings as destructive winds and torrential rain hit the region. 

Oakmont Borough issues state of emergency

A state of emergency was issued for Oakmont Borough late Thursday after the storms left behind a large amount of damage, including uprooted trees.

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A large tree was uprooted in the area of Maryland Avenue and 10th Street in Oakmont Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department urged people to stay inside and avoid unncessary travel until further notice. 

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