Watch CBS News
Local News

A look at past incidents reported at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Several past incidents reported at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works
Several past incidents reported at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works 01:10

The deadly explosions that happened Monday at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works facility come following several different incidents at the plant over the past several years, including one incident in February. 

A flaring and fire at the Clairton plant in February sent two people to the hospital.

U.S. Steel said that a heating and cooling failure in one of the plant's batteries resulted in a buildup of flammable materials that ignited and caused the boom. 

Leaders called it a rare occurrence and the impacted battery was taken off line. 

In February of 2024, there were process and equipment failures at seven of the facility's ovens, prompting the health department to get involved, fining U.S. Steel nearly $2 million

US Steel Assets Face Chopping Block Without Japan Deal
Bulldozers move coal near the United States Steel Corp. Clairton Coke Works facility in Clairton, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.  Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two years earlier, the Allegheny County Health Department issued an order against U.S. Steel for pushing coke out of ovens without air pollution devices.

In 2018, a catastrophic Christmas Eve fire blamed a failing pipe that led to gas from the ovens igniting. 

In 2010, at least 20 people were hurt when an explosion occurred during maintenance work. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue