Allegheny County Health Department fining U.S. Steel nearly $2 million

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department is fining U.S. Steel nearly $2 million.

The department says the Clairton Coke Works facility violated the Clean Air Act operating permit more than 360 times.

Each of those times, U.S. Steel is accused of not properly using protective equipment to capture dangerous soot. It's released when the facility pushes out hot coke from the ovens.

U.S. Steel must pay and develop an action plan within 30 days to comply.

It follows another fine after the county fined U.S. Steel for hydrogen sulfide pollution in December.