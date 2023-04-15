City of Pittsburgh joins amicus brief calling for access to mifepristone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh has said they've joined the calling for continued access to the abortion pill mifepristone.
That medication is the center of a major legal battle.
In a tweet, this city said if the court order banning the drug were to take effect, there could be a strain on the city's public health, and emergency medical services, and would put pregnant people at risk.
The city affirmed that they believe abortion is healthcare and stand with those who are pregnant.
