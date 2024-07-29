City of Arnold wants to install more surveillance cameras at Roosevelt Park

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- For the city of Arnold, keeping a local community park open and safe is a high priority, so the city hopes to install more surveillance cameras.

Just a few weeks ago, Roosevelt Park in downtown Arnold looked much different than it is now.

There were knocked-over trash cans, damage to their bandshell, and a port-a-john toilet almost on its side. Authorities say a group of kids largely did this, and the park was closed to fix the damage they caused.

Tom Tyborowski is the co-owner of All Seasons Mini-Mart across the street from the park. He has seen the vandalism from these kids firsthand.

"They are unruly, some of them not respectful, and they can do damage over there," said Tyborowski. "They are not good sometimes. They swear. They don't listen to you. But steps are being taken to correct that."

Those steps that are being taken are twofold by the city: increased police patrols and the installation of new surveillance cameras in the park. The hope is that these cameras will act as a deterrent and help officers review footage should an incident occur.

Arnold City Council Member Aaron Moore says they are looking into state grants to pay for the cameras and make more improvements to the park.

"Just making it a good, nice, safe place for community, not only adults but most importantly, for children," said Moore. "We are looking into getting new swings and things like that. We are looking to put a new pavilion in there. We are looking to resurface where the stage is, and putting in a full basketball court and a few pickleball courts in there."

Once the city goes through the grant process, they hope to have new cameras installed by early next year.