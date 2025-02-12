Chocolate Cupcakes | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nothing says Happy Valentine's Day quite like a delicious, rich chocolate cupcake. Rania Harris has a recipe you'll love!

Chocolate Cupcakes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For the cupcakes:

8 ounces cake flour

12 ounces Ghirardelli Sweet Ground Chocolate and Cocoa

8 ounces sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

12 ounces buttermilk

8 ounces softened butter

4 eggs

2 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Chocolate Buttercream:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 ½ cups confectioner's sugar

½ cup unsweetened Dutch processed cocoa powder

3 tablespoons heavy cream or milk, at room temperature

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Decoration:

12 Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles

For the cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners.

In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add 8 ounces of buttermilk along with the butter slowly and beat on medium for 2 minutes.

Add remaining ½ cup buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Beat an additional two minutes.

Pour batter into cupcake liners, filling halfway.

Bake until the cake springs back to the touch and then set aside to cool.

For the Chocolate Buttercream:

Using a stand mixer, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy, about two minutes. Add confectioner's sugar, cocoa powder, heavy cream or milk, salt and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds and then increase the speed and beat on high for one minute. Add ¼ cup additional confectioner's sugar or cocoa powder if frosting is too thin or add another tablespoon of heavy cream or milk if frosting is too thick. Taste and then add in a pinch of salt, if desired. Place in a piping bag fit with a star tip. You will have enough frosting to generously pipe onto 12 to 16 cupcakes.

To finish and decorate:

Pipe the buttercream onto each cupcake, and top with a Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffle. Store in an airtight container in a cool place.