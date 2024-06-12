Chocolate Coconut Filo Triangles with Vanilla Ice Cream | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has a recipe for a sweet dessert with a taste of coconuts for summertime.

Chocolate Coconut Filo Triangles with Vanilla Ice Cream

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

½ cup sweetened grated coconut - toasted

¼ cup blanched almonds - toasted lightly

4 tablespoons unsalted butter - softened

6 sheets filo - halved crosswise

Melted clarified butter for brushing the filo

Vanilla ice cream

Directions:

In a food processor chop the chocolate fine, add the coconut, the almonds, and 4 tablespoons butter and blend the mixture until it is smooth.

Working with 1 strip of filo at a time, arrange it on a work surface with a short side facing you and brush it lightly with some of the butter. Put a heaping tablespoon of the chocolate mixture in the lower right hand corner of the strip, fold the filo in half lengthwise , covering the filling, and brush it lightly with some of the butter. Starting at the lower right hand corner, begin to fold up the strip as you would a flag. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and brush the tops with melted butter. Repeat with remaining filo. Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve the filo triangles straight from the oven with the vanilla ice cream.

Yield: 12 triangles – 2 per serving – serves 6