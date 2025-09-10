Police investigating Chippewa Township deadly motorcycle crash

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a deadly and violent motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday night in Chippewa Township.

The crash happened along Rt. 51 near the Chippewa Towne Center around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large debris field in the roadway along with the two vehicles, both of which were heavily damaged.

State Police detectives were at the scene searching among the debris as part of their investigation.

Police are investigating a deadly and violent motorcycle crash along Rt. 51 in Chippewa Township. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but video provided to KDKA from a witness showed the motorcycle driving through the area at a high rate of speed before slamming into the other vehicle.

The person who was killed has not been identified. It's unclear if or how many other injuries may have been reported in connection with the violent crash.

State Police haven't released any information about the crash or the investigation.