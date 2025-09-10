Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating Chippewa Township deadly motorcycle crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a deadly and violent motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday night in Chippewa Township. 

The crash happened along Rt. 51 near the Chippewa Towne Center around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large debris field in the roadway along with the two vehicles, both of which were heavily damaged.

State Police detectives were at the scene searching among the debris as part of their investigation.

screenshot-2025-09-09-231933.png
Police are investigating a deadly and violent motorcycle crash along Rt. 51 in Chippewa Township. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but video provided to KDKA from a witness showed the motorcycle driving through the area at a high rate of speed before slamming into the other vehicle.

The person who was killed has not been identified. It's unclear if or how many other injuries may have been reported in connection with the violent crash.

State Police haven't released any information about the crash or the investigation. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue