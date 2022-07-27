Watch CBS News
6-year-old struck by vehicle and killed in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old child riding a bike was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Hazelwood on Tuesday.

A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle on July 26, 2022 in Hazelwood.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Johnston Avenue.

The child, 6-year-old Jamel Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Police attempted to provide life-saving measures to the child until EMS arrived, according to officials. 

The driver remained on the scene. 

