3-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill

A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill neighborhood on Monday evening, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found the child after they were called to Anaheim Street around 7:30 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows the boy ran into the street "mid-block" and was hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene, was cooperative and showed no signs of being under the influence, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The Collision Investigation unit responded to the scene and is investigating. The boy's identity hasn't been released.

Public safety said in the coming weeks, the city's Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will go to the site and evaluate potential crash factors.