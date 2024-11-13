Chicken Scampi | Chef Janet brings a meal to Outreached Arms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Talk Pittsburgh contributor Chef Janet Loughran recently donated her time and skills to provide a meal for the people who find help through Outreached Arms. She's giving us the recipe!

Chicken Scampi

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb chicken tenderloins (or thinly sliced breasts)

Salt & pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 Tbsp butter

4 tsp garlic, minced

3/4 cup white wine

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

pinch of red pepper flakes

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Parmesan for garnish

Directions

1. Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat.

2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

3. Add oil to the pan and saute chicken for 4-5 minutes per side until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

4. Turn the heat down to medium. Add butter to the same skillet. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

5. Add wine and simmer until it is reduced by half, 3-4 minutes.

6. Add lemon juice, salt, pepper, parsley and red pepper flakes. Add the chicken back in and simmer on medium for 2-3 minutes.

7. Serve with parmesan cheese as a garnish.