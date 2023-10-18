Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh: Beef Wellington Pockets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran, the owner of Red Wagon Meals, is making the classic and savory Beef Wellington much easier to whip up.

Beef Wellington Pockets

Serves 4

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For the beef:

1 lb beef filet (or sirloin, ribeye)

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil of choice

For the mushroom duxelle:

2 Tbsp oil of choice

1 shallot, chopped

1 cup button mushrooms, stemmed trimmed

2 Tbsp parsley

1/4 tsp salt

2 Tbsp white wine (optional)

For the Wellington:

4 slices prosciutto

4 Tbsp dijon mustard

2 puff pastry sheets *find in frozen section, defrost in fridge

2 egg yolks

Directions:

1. Preheat pan to high. Pat the beef dry with paper towels and season on all sides with salt and pepper. Place in hot pan (no oil) and sear for 2-3 minutes per side.

2. Place in fridge to cool completely for at least an hour.

3. Use the food processor to mince up the mushrooms and shallots (or mince them by hand with a knife). Using the same pan on med-high heat, add the oil and the mushroom mixture.

4. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add wine (optional) and saute until there is no moisture left and it's more like a paste. Let cool for at least an hour in the fridge.

5. When you're ready to form the Wellingtons, preheat the oven to 400.

6. To form the pockets, cut each puff pastry sheet into 4 squares (2 full sheets will give you 8 squares total). Place a slice of prosciutto on 4 of the squares.

7. Place the steak on top of that and brush 1 tablespoon of dijon on each of the steaks. Top with 1 tablespoon of the mushroom duxelle.

8. Cover the steak with the slice of prosciutto so it looks like a little bundle. Then place the other puff pastry square on top. Use a fork to crimp all of the edges. Use a pastry brush to cover the outside with egg yolk. Cut a little slit on the top to allow steam to escape.

9. Bake for 10-12 minutes for medium and 15 minutes for well done. You may need to cover it with foil for the last 3 minutes so it doesn't get too brown on the outside.

10. Serve with gravy of choice (bordelaise is traditional).