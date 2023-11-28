Chef Janet Loughran's Chicken Noodle Soup on Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is giving our Teeny Perfections' chicken noodle soup the real-life treatment. Here is her recipe, perfect for the winter chill that has settled over Pittsburgh.
Chicken Noodle Soup
By Chef Janet Loughran
Fill the pot using the ratio of 1/3 vegetables and aromatics and then 2/3 bones. It just depends on how big your stock pot is but that works well for me.
There are lots of different ways to make a stock but in this one:
- 2 carrots
- 4 stalks celery
- 2 onions
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 Tbsp peppercorns, crushed
- Parsley stems
- Splash of vinegar (white wine, apple cider, or red wine vinegar will work)
- Assorted chicken/beef bones
DON'T ADD SALT- wait until you're cooking with it to add salt as needed.
Fill the pot with water and bring to a simmer. Skim off the scum for the first couple hours and then put a lid on it and let it go for another 12-24 hours on the lowest setting. Use a colander to strain into another large pot. Lasts 5 days in the fridge or up to 8 months in the freezer.
*For this recipe, don't add the carrots until after the stock has been strained. For the soup:
- 4 qt chicken stock
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut in half
- 2 cups cooked chicken
- 16 oz kluski noodles
- 2 Tbsp parsley, minced
Heat stock and add carrots. Simmer for 30-45 minutes, until fork tender.
Boil noodles in salted water until desired al dente. Strain and keep separate from soup until serving.
Add cooking chicken to stock and simmer for 5 minutes. Add noodles to bowls and ladle soup on top. Garnish with parsley and try not to eat 3 bowls of it.
for more features.