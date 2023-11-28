Chef Janet Loughran's Chicken Noodle Soup on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is giving our Teeny Perfections' chicken noodle soup the real-life treatment. Here is her recipe, perfect for the winter chill that has settled over Pittsburgh.

Chicken Noodle Soup

By Chef Janet Loughran

Fill the pot using the ratio of 1/3 vegetables and aromatics and then 2/3 bones. It just depends on how big your stock pot is but that works well for me.

There are lots of different ways to make a stock but in this one:

2 carrots

4 stalks celery

2 onions

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp peppercorns, crushed

Parsley stems

Splash of vinegar (white wine, apple cider, or red wine vinegar will work)

Assorted chicken/beef bones

DON'T ADD SALT- wait until you're cooking with it to add salt as needed.

Fill the pot with water and bring to a simmer. Skim off the scum for the first couple hours and then put a lid on it and let it go for another 12-24 hours on the lowest setting. Use a colander to strain into another large pot. Lasts 5 days in the fridge or up to 8 months in the freezer.

*For this recipe, don't add the carrots until after the stock has been strained. For the soup:

4 qt chicken stock

2 carrots, peeled and cut in half

2 cups cooked chicken

16 oz kluski noodles

2 Tbsp parsley, minced

Heat stock and add carrots. Simmer for 30-45 minutes, until fork tender.

Boil noodles in salted water until desired al dente. Strain and keep separate from soup until serving.

Add cooking chicken to stock and simmer for 5 minutes. Add noodles to bowls and ladle soup on top. Garnish with parsley and try not to eat 3 bowls of it.