Chef Bill Fuller: Grilled Steak and Chicken Skewers with Chimichurri and White Bean Tomato Salad and Summer Wild Rice Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the PTL Kitchen making some summer salads!

Grilled Steak and Chicken Skewers with Chimichurri and White Bean Tomato Salad and Summer Wild Rice Salad

Serves 4

Chicken Skewers

2 # Cubes of chicken breast meat, about 1" on a side

2-3 Tbs. EVO

2 Tbs. Chopped fresh oregano

Salt and pepper

1. Combine oregano and EVO.

2. Toss chicken in lemon/EVO mixture.

3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.

4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.

Steak Skewers

2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into 1" cubes

2-3 Tbs EVO

2 Tbs Chopped fresh rosemary

2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated

1 Tbs. Calabrian chili puree (or other hot pepper paste)

Salt and pepper

1. Combine oil rosemary, Calabrian chili, and garlic.

2. Toss beef in oil mixture

3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.

4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.

Chimichurri

Cannellini Bean, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

Wild Rice, Farro, and Vegetable Salad

1. Make Wild Rice, Farro, and Vegetable Salad

2. Make Cannellini Bean, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad.

3. Prepare Chimichurri.

4. Pre-heat grill and get coals nice and hot.

5. Grill skewers.

6. Have some salad. It's good for you!

7. Drizzle skewers and salad with chimichurri.

Chimichurri

1⁄2 C. Fresh parsley, lightly packed

1⁄2 C. Fresh oregano, lightly packed

1⁄4 C. Fresh basil leaves, lightly packed

1-2 ea. Cloves garlic

1⁄2 C. Lemon juice

1⁄2 C. Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Place all ingredients except oil, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree.

2. While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil. Season to taste.

Cannellini Bean, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

1 # Dried cannellini beans, soaked overnight.

2 Tbs. Kosher salt

1-2 ea. Bay leaves

1⁄2 C Red wine vinegar

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

1 C. Extra virgin olive oil

1 # Tiny mozzarella balls

2 C. Diced tomatoes

1 C. Basil leaves, packed

Salt and pepper

1⁄2 C. Pine nuts

Aged balsamic vinegar

1. Drain beans, cover with fresh water to a depth of at least 1" above beans. Add 2 Tbs. Kosher salt and bay leaves.

2. Bring beans to a boil, reduce to a low simmer.

3. Cook for 60-90 minutes, until tender.

4. Meanwhile, combine red wine vinegar, lemon zest and juice, and olive oil.

5. When beans are cooked, drain and toss into vinegar/olive oil mixture. Cook beans well and cool completely in the refrigerator.

6. When cooled, add mozzarella, diced tomatoes, and basil. Mix well and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

7. If necessary, add a little more olive oil and/or vinegar to moisten the salad.

8. Place in to serving bowl. Top with pine nuts and a drizzle of aged balsamic vinegar.

Wild Rice, Farro, and Vegetable Salad

2 ea. Bell peppers, diced small (corn kernel size)

6-10 ea. Radishes, diced small

1⁄2 C. Celery, diced small

Salt and pepper

4 ea. Ears of corn, shucked, grilled and cut off the cob.

Cooked Farro Grain

Cooked Wild Rice

1⁄2 C. Chopped fresh oregano

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Salt and pepper

1. Cook Farro Grain, and Wild Rice and allow to cool completely.

2. Add peppers, radishes, celery corn, and oregano to Wild Rice and Farro.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Adjust moisture with additional Red Wine Vinaigrette if necessary.

Wild Rice

1 C. Wild rice

3 C. Water

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.

2. Strain and toss in bowl with 1 C. red wine vinaigrette. Allow to cool.

Farro Grain

1 C. Farro

3 C. Water

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.

2. Strain and toss in bowl with 1 C. red wine vinaigrette. Allow to cool.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

1⁄2 C Red wine vinegar

1⁄4 C. Balsamic vinegar

1 1⁄2 C. EVO

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a pint jar.

2. Shake like heck to get it to mix.