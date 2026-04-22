Pittsburgh-area booster treasurer charged with stealing $18,000

A woman is facing charges after police said she stole more than $18,000 from a Pittsburgh-area middle school booster fund.

The Allegheny County Police Department on Wednesday announced charges against 42-year-old Valerie Kubiak of Bridgeville, saying she stole thousands of dollars over the course of several years when she served as the treasurer of the Chartiers Valley Choral Parents Association.

Police said the investigation began in February when detectives were called to Chartiers Valley Middle School to help look into funds believed to be stolen from the booster fund.

Detectives said they learned that Kubiak, the treasurer, had been making unauthorized withdrawals from the association's bank account since 2023.

Police said detectives learned more than $18,000 was stolen and used on personal purchases like restaurants, vacations, sports gambling websites and nail salons. According to the criminal complaint, Kubiak put about $4,600 back into the account in the form of one check from her personal account and multiple FanDuel deposits.

When investigators interviewed Kubiak, they said she admitted to using the funds fraudulently. She said she didn't remember using the debit card while she was on vacation in Saint Martin in November, but police said that's when all the charges on the island occurred.

Kubiak is facing several charges, including receiving stolen property, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.