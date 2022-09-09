Charlie Batch's Batch Pack program provides back-to-school bookbags

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Even with schools already back and in session, there's always a need for materials as students make their way through the year.

This year, "Batch Packs," which is an event put on by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, gave elementary school students new stuff to take home.

Nine hundred backpacks are being filled with books, pencils, erasers, and any other essentials that students need in the classrooms at Barrett Elementary School.

Batch's program is an annual back-to-school initiative that provides students in financially-challenged communities with the materials they need for a successful school year.

To date, the organization says they've given out more than 14,000 backpacks and remain committed to helping students get the best education.

Teachers at Barrett Elementary in Homestead said this is a big thing for the students - they see the smiles and know how much it helps parents ease the burden of financial struggles.

"For families, this gives them a little boost, it allows them to take funds they may have put towards school supplies, maybe they can use it for something else," said Luanne Szczypinski, the librarian. "They can use it for food for the family, snacks, whatever but it's one less burden."

Meanwhile, Batch said this is more than just charity work.

He said the initiative is important to him because he remembers what it was like as a kid growing up and what was done for him.