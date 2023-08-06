Charleroi Area School District hosts stuff-a-bus event

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - The Charleroi Area School District hosted its sixth annual Stuff the Bus event on Sunday.

Inside Smitty's Marina, thousands of school supplies were donated for students to choose from for the upcoming school year. That included pencils and notebooks, crayons, and glue sticks.

Thomas Nutting, the school's director, came up with the idea when he turned 70, and his 75th birthday was celebrated at today's event.

The supplies will be provided free to all families in the district later this month.