Charging phone blamed for Butler County fire, prompting warning from first responders

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County fire station is warning people to be careful about where they charge their phones after one tucked into a couch sparked a blaze.

The Adams Area Fire District, which covers Adams Township, Mars, Valencia and Seven Fields, said they were dispatched to a fire in a bedroom at a home on Pearce Road around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said first responders got to the scene quickly and the fire was isolated to a sofa in the bedroom. The investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a charging cellphone tucked between cushions and a blanket.

The Adams Area Fire District says this fire is an example of why you should charge your devices on hard and flat surfaces that are well ventilated.

"Charging devices on soft surfaces can trap the heat generated by the battery while charging and ignite mattresses, bedding, pillows, and sheets," the fire station wrote in a Facebook post.

They say you should never charge your devices on padded furniture or in bed with you, especially while you're sleeping. And you should never tuck your charging phone under your pillow, the fire station says.

In the case of the cell phone catching the couch on fire, fire officials say the residents were luckily alerted to the fire quickly and first responders rushed to the scene, preventing serious damage and loss.

"We beg all of our residents to please follow the advice of the manufacturer, the NFPA, and us; DO NOT LEAVE ANY CHARGING ELECTRONICS ON ANY SOFT SURFACES OR IN BED WITH YOU!" the fire station wrote.