Charges filed against man whose dogs attacked trick-or-treaters in Tarentum

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Charges have been filed against the man whose dogs got loose and attacked trick-or-treaters on Halloween in Tarentum.

Brandon Jerome Baynes, 36, is now facing multiple charges for the incident, including multiple counts of endangering another person and animal neglect.

One of the pit bulls was shot by a responding officer after it charged police, while the other three dogs were put in a kennel.

Baynes is set to have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.

