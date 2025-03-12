7 people charged for their actions in Meadville-Uniontown playoff brawl

Seven people have been charged for their actions in a brawl during a state playoff basketball game between Uniontown and Meadville high schools on Friday night.

The Meadville City Police Department has charged the following individuals.

Reginald Grooms, 44, of Uniontown has been charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct; Notorious Grooms, 18, of Uniontown has been charged with disorderly conduct; Meadville resident Malik Wilson, 25, is facing a disorderly conduct charge; and Joseph Chabot, 37 of Meadville has been charged with disorderly conduct.

One 16-year-old male from Meadville has been charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, a second 16-year-old from Meadville is charged only with disorderly conduct, and a 16-year-old from Uniontown also faces a disorderly conduct charge.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the game as a double-forfeit. Neither Uniontown nor Meadville will advance after the incident.

Both schools have been censured for their actions in the brawl and will be removed from this year's and next year's state tournament unless several provisions are met.