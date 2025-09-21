Armstrong County rescue has given second chances to over 900 animals

Armstrong County rescue has given second chances to 900 animals

People find peace in different ways, but for Amber Brink, it's through animals. Laughter and purrs light the way for her mission.

As a former veterinary technician, she currently serves as a humane officer in Armstrong County. In addition to that, she's worked to run her nonprofit Champion's Crusaiders Rescue since 2020. Now she's given over 900 animals a second chance, rescuing them and getting them adopted from her no kill for space shelter.

It comes from a long history of loving animals as a child.

"I was probably seven or eight, and I came home with my first stray kitten and my parents were like 'oh no,'" Brink said.

Loving all sorts of animals runs in her family as well.

"My aunt, who is a retired veterinarian, she actually practiced out of this building," explained Brink.

Now through her nonprofit, Brink responds to calls for help.

"I jump in the car and head wherever the location is," Brink said. "To see the amount of unwanted, mistreated, anything, it just tears at me."

She leaves no species behind.

"Everything from cats, dogs, down to Chomper, the alligator on the Kiski," said Brink.

Yes, she's helped rescue two alligators already in her five years of nonprofit work. Brink said she thought the request for helping an alligator was fake at first.

"It turns out it was very real, and then we brought in Neo, who was also on the Kiski," Brink said.

The nonprofit only brings in humane case dogs and street cats receive the bulk of Champion's Crusaiders Rescue resources.

Family helps tend to the animals — Brink's daughter Clarissa Aronson included.

"All the animals that come from here, they know love," said Aronson. "Because every animal that comes through these doors is very much her baby until somebody adopts them."

Some of the animals are adopted quickly, while a cat named Benson is going on 750 days waiting for someone to bring him to his forever home. While here at the shelter, cats are fed, spayed or neutered and immunized.

"Kiski Valley Animal Clinic has been amazing," said Brink.

The cats and other animals are given all the care they need after being rescued.

"We have some animals that we have dropped thousands of dollars into," said Brink.

So right now, kittens are $100 to adopt. However, Brink said it is a price supported by the mission of a woman and community who are all in when it comes to animal welfare.

"My community in general that follows us have always, always been so supportive and everything that we venture to do," Brink said.

When it comes to future plans, Brink said she hopes to expand the building they're in by 2,000 square feet in the next two years. Once that happens, the space could eventually hold 32 dogs, but the first step is fundraising to buy the building.

The next event Champion's Crusaiders Rescue has planned is a tattoo and cash bash, in October. For more information on the non-profit and its upcoming event, click here.