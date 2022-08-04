CDC expected to provide updated guidance for COVID-19 and back to school

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - This week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention could provide its updated list of guidance for the control of COVID-19 in our communities and inside school districts.

Some of the changes being discussed include no longer staying at least 6 feet away from other people. The agency also says for students exposed to COVID-19, instead of staying home for five days, they can go out with a mask and test themselves at least five days after exposure.

However, if they do have symptoms they should continue to isolate.

They also want to remove the recommendation that students take regular tests to stay in the classroom.

The "Test to Stay" was put in place in December due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Some districts voiced concerns about it saying they just didn't have enough money to continue that.

One other big change, the CDC wants to ease quarantine requirements for people who are unvaccinated or who are not updated on their COVID-19 vaccines.

All these suggestions were reviewed by educators and public health leaders.

They are still being discussed and are not final.

Be sure to stay with KDKA for updates.