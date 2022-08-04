Watch CBS News
Local News

CDC expected to provide updated guidance for COVID-19 and back to school

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CDC expected to release updated back-to-school guidelines
CDC expected to release updated back-to-school guidelines 01:41

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - This week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention could provide its updated list of guidance for the control of COVID-19 in our communities and inside school districts.

Some of the changes being discussed include no longer staying at least 6 feet away from other people. The agency also says for students exposed to COVID-19, instead of staying home for five days, they can go out with a mask and test themselves at least five days after exposure. 

However, if they do have symptoms they should continue to isolate.

They also want to remove the recommendation that students take regular tests to stay in the classroom.

The "Test to Stay" was put in place in December due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Some districts voiced concerns about it saying they just didn't have enough money to continue that.

One other big change, the CDC wants to ease quarantine requirements for people who are unvaccinated or who are not updated on their COVID-19 vaccines. 

All these suggestions were reviewed by educators and public health leaders. 

They are still being discussed and are not final. 

Be sure to stay with KDKA for updates.

Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward

Lindsay Ward is a journalist who joined KDKA in April 2019. Lindsay is from Indiana County and is a proud IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.