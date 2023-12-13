Watch CBS News
Local News

Cat found abandoned in dumpster in Pittsburgh area

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Cat found abandoned next to dumpster in Beaver County
Cat found abandoned next to dumpster in Beaver County 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Beaver County Humane Society is investigating after a young cat was found abandoned in a dumpster.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the humane society said the cat was found in a dumpster near the Dollar General store in New Brighton. The male cat is between 2 and 3 years old, the humane society said. 

cat-beaver-county-humane-society
The Beaver County Humane Society is investigating after a cat was found abandoned in a dumpster. Credit: Beaver County Humane Society/Facebook

"The cat was found by a good Samaritan who brought him to us for medical evaluation," Wendi Stafford, a humane society police officer at the Beaver County Humane Society, said in the Facebook post. "We determined that while the cat doesn't seem to have any obvious outward injuries, he was suffering greatly from neglect."

The Facebook post said the cat was found in a dirty cat carrier that was too small for his size. He was covered in feces and urine, officials said. There were also two empty food and water bowls in the carrier. 

"It was clear the cat had been abandoned in the carrier for quite a while," the Facebook post said.

The cat is now undergoing evaluation and receiving treatment at the Beaver County Humane Society.

"We're committed to providing him with everything he needs to recover," the post said. "After experiencing such unimaginable trauma, we know that preparing him for an eventual adoption into a loving forever home may be challenging."

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Beaver County Humane Society at 724-775-5801, ext. 123. For more information, click here.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 10:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.