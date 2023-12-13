Cat found abandoned in dumpster in Pittsburgh area

Cat found abandoned next to dumpster in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Beaver County Humane Society is investigating after a young cat was found abandoned in a dumpster.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the humane society said the cat was found in a dumpster near the Dollar General store in New Brighton. The male cat is between 2 and 3 years old, the humane society said.

The Beaver County Humane Society is investigating after a cat was found abandoned in a dumpster. Credit: Beaver County Humane Society/Facebook

"The cat was found by a good Samaritan who brought him to us for medical evaluation," Wendi Stafford, a humane society police officer at the Beaver County Humane Society, said in the Facebook post. "We determined that while the cat doesn't seem to have any obvious outward injuries, he was suffering greatly from neglect."

The Facebook post said the cat was found in a dirty cat carrier that was too small for his size. He was covered in feces and urine, officials said. There were also two empty food and water bowls in the carrier.

"It was clear the cat had been abandoned in the carrier for quite a while," the Facebook post said.

The cat is now undergoing evaluation and receiving treatment at the Beaver County Humane Society.

"We're committed to providing him with everything he needs to recover," the post said. "After experiencing such unimaginable trauma, we know that preparing him for an eventual adoption into a loving forever home may be challenging."

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Beaver County Humane Society at 724-775-5801, ext. 123. For more information, click here.