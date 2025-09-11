Carnegie Science Center becomes Kamin Science Center

Move over, Carnegie. There's a new family in town.

The Carnegie Science Center is now called the Kamin Science Center after Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin made a $65 million donation — the largest in the Carnegie Museums' 130-year history.

The science center on Thursday unveiled its new branding. The logo is a black square of stars with a K cut out of the corner. One of the arms of the K is blue, representing a telescope. To raise awareness, the museum is launching a new ad campaign, featuring a TV commercial voiced by Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum.

(Photo: Kamin Science Center)

"Our new brand connects our past, present, and most importantly, our future," Ned Schano, the science center's senior director of marketing and communications, said in a press release. "It reflects the legacy of the Buhl Planetarium, honors the amazing story of Dan Kamin's first telescope, and points toward the limitless possibilities of curiosity."

The renamed science center will open to the public on Sept. 13. Visitors will be able to check out the redesigned main lobby and new signs on the outside.

The science center said it has more in store, including nine new exhibits. The first one up, Sports 360, will open in December and take a look at the science behind sports.

"This is much more than a name change — it's a reimagining of what a museum can be," Carnegie Museums president and CEO Dr. Steven Knapp said. "Thanks to Dan and Carole Kamin's extraordinary generosity, the Science Center is dramatically enlarging its capacity to connect communities and inspire future generations of innovators."

Daniel Kamin is the owner of Kamin Realty, which owns more than 300 properties in over 40 states. The family also recently made a donation to the Heinz History Center, allowing kids to get in for free.

"Science sparked my curiosity as a child, and it continues to inspire me today," said Dan Kamin. "Carole and I hope this gift will provide families with a similar sense of possibility and wonder that I felt during my many visits to the Buhl Planetarium."