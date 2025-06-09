2 Carnegie Mellon alumnae win 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards honored the best of Broadway on Sunday night, and two Carnegie Mellon University alumnae took home two awards at the 78th edition of the award show.

Natalie Venetia Belcon, a 1991 School of Drama alumna, won the Tony for Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her role in "Buena Vista Social Club."

Jamie deRoy, a 1967 graduate, also won an award for her producing role on "Sunset Blvd.," which won the Best Revival of a Musical category.

Former CMU faculty member, Paul Tazewell, also won Best Costume Design of a Musical for "Death Becomes Her."

Sunday's wins now bring CMU's Tony Awards total to 66.

Other Carnegie Mellon alumni were among the award show performers, including Renée Elise Goldsberry (1993 School of Drama alumna) and Leslie Odom, Jr. (2003 School of Drama alumnus), who reunited with original castmates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Hamilton." Goldsberry and Odom both won Tonys in 2016 for their "Hamilton" roles.

"The Carnegie Mellon community is thrilled to have the brilliance and talents of our performing arts alumni recognized once again by the Tony Awards," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "They are among the most inspiring and influential forces in theatre arts today. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees!"

