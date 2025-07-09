Carnegie man charged after three dogs left outside in heat, leading to one's death

Pittsburgh-area man charged after three dogs left outside in heat, leading to one's death

A Carnegie man is facing multiple charges for animal cruelty after police said they found his dogs in the scorching heat. Court records show he's been cited several times in the past, with police even seizing the animals from his property.

For years, a woman who KDKA-TV is identifying as Lisa for her safety, has feared for the health and safety of the three dogs in her neighborhood.

"We were concerned about the poor animals," Lisa said. "I was very upset. Everyone was around here, seeing the dogs out."

No matter the weather, they were always outside, behind their Carnegie home off West Main Street. Another woman who KDKA-TV is identifying as E said they never stopped barking.

"He didn't take care of his dogs. I mean, those dogs were out in the heat, they were out in the cold, and the neighbors had to feed them, you know, and take care of them and everything," E said.

On Monday, police arrested the homeowner, 41-year-old James Lewis, on three felonies, one misdemeanor and five tickets related to animal cruelty and neglect. It came after court records said on June 27 that a neighbor told police they hadn't seen Lewis "in a week and he left his three dogs outside without food or water."

"I would never do that to a pet," E said.

The responding officer described they found a rottweiler and two pit bulls "chained up" in direct sunlight and 87-degree weather with a heat index of 94. They were in the backyard with cages surrounded by growing weeds. A neighbor told KDKA-TV a stranger donated a dog house after seeing how the dogs were being treated.

Police said that the rottweiler had "an open bleeding wound" on its right ear. One of the pit bulls had one on its head. The two were also "covered in flies" with the officer noting they "appeared to be in distress from the heat… panting heavily… without energy."

South Hills Cooperative Animal Control officers seized the dogs and took them to a vet in McMurry, which found all dogs with temperatures higher than 100 degrees. They euthanized the rottweiler after it was seizing with "signs of brain swelling and organ failure."

"I feel that he shouldn't have any more dogs or any more pets," E said.

Court records reveal police ticketed Lewis for animal neglect multiple times in 2024, but several of those charges were dismissed, while he pleaded guilty to others, most recently last December.

As for the current case, Lewis remains out of jail, and the Carnegie police chief told KDKA-TV the two surviving dogs "were returned to him." Chief Jeffrey Kennedy said they tried to seize the dogs with a warrant, but after learning they were taken to Washington County, they "did not have enough time to locate a… judge [there]." At this time, it's unclear if they'll take further action to get the dogs.

"Don't let him walk. What he did to those poor dogs, he should get the book," Lisa said.

Lewis will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on July 24.