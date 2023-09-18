Carnegie Library's main location temporarily closed after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Carnegie Library's main location in Oakland will be closed through Tuesday after a small fire over the weekend.

The library said the fire that broke out in a lower-level mechanical room around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday was contained and quickly extinguished.

About 30 patrons and staff were inside and safely evacuated, the library said. No injuries were reported and none of the library's collections were damaged.

The building is structurally sound, but the library said the fire affected part of its internal systems, including the HVAC, IT network and public access elevator. The library is currently closed until Tuesday to allow crews to clean up and make repairs.

The library is expected to return to normal operating hours on Wednesday, though visitors are encouraged to check the library's website and social media accounts for updates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.