Pittsburgh-area police departments issue warning to consumers about card skimmers

Pittsburgh-area police departments are warning consumers about card skimmers after they were found at the Shop 'n Save in Carrick.

People going to the store off Brownsville Road could have lost hundreds of dollars after Pittsburgh police said a store manager discovered two skimming devices on their registers.

Donald Nemit of Mount Oliver is concerned after $400 suddenly disappeared from his stepson's SNAP benefits last week.

"He was told that it was all gone. There was nothing on the card," Nemit said. "The card wouldn't authorize anything."

Two other women who didn't want to be identified also told KDKA-TV that their money had recently vanished on their EBT cards. Account activity one of them provided to KDKA-TV shows a cash out of more than $700. It came shortly after she shopped at the Carrick Shop 'n Save, where Nemit's stepson goes three to four times a week.

"I love technology, but I think sometimes technology has opened up too much where unrighteous people can get in and steal your money," Nemit said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has warned of multiple incidents of fraud involving SNAP benefits, especially due to skimming devices that steal your payment information.

Pittsburgh police said last Thursday, a store manager at the Carrick Shop 'n Save reported that a skimmer fell off a register, and after they checked the others, they found a second device.

George Kratina was shopping there on Tuesday morning.

"You have to be careful nowadays, you know, really," Kratina said.

Kratina knows what it's like to experience fraudulent activity on a credit card and wants to take more precautions before checking out.

"Maybe I should, you know," Kratina said.

Police are working with the store to try to get ahold of surveillance video as they continue to investigate.

In the meantime, the next time you purchase at a store, look for bulky, damaged, or loosely attached devices and exposed wires, and pull the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. If you can, tap your card to pay or use your phone, and with SNAP benefits, the state encourages you to change your PIN monthly to prevent fraud.

"When people decide to steal from other people, that's wrong, that's just absolutely wrong," Nemit said.

If you believe you've found a skimming device or have fallen victim to one, call the police.