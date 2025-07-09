Capo's Bar on Pittsburgh's South Side under investigation by Allegheny Co. Nuisance Bar Task Force

Capo's Bar on Pittsburgh's South Side is under investigation by the Allegheny County Nuisance Bar Task Force.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it cannot comment about ongoing investigations, but confirmed the review was underway.

The area surrounding the bar along East Carson Street has been the site of several violent incidents in recent weeks.

City leaders and South Side business owners are looking for answers after disruptive crowds filled East Carson Street for the third weekend in a row, firing shots and throwing fireworks at police.

South Side sees increase in late-night incidents

Pittsburgh Police have been called to an increasing number of similar incidents on the South Side.

East Carson Street filled up with another unruly crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people in late June, prompting Pittsburgh police to call in assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Following that incident, officers needed to deploy pepper spray to break up a large fight on East Carson Street.

In the wake of these incidents, the police union recently said the staffing situation is unprecedented.