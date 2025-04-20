State police investigating deadly shooting in Washington County

A 19-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Washington County on Sunday.

According to information provided to KDKA from the Washington County Office of the Coroner, 19-year-old Devyon Dennis was shot inside a home on Broadmore Drive in Canton Township.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Washington County 911 was called about the incident. Once first responders arrived, they found Dennis had been shot inside his girlfriend's home in the Washington Estates mobile home park.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by Pennsylvania State Police.

We've reached out to state police and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.