Cam Heyward wraps up annual 'Cam's Kindness Week' campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On Monday night against the New York Giants, Cam Heyward is set to break the record for most games played by a defensive player in Steelers history, but it's also been a big week for him off the field.

Heyward has spent the past several days giving back to the community with his Cam's Kindness Week campaign.

On Friday, he surprised members of the Obama High School boys' football team and girl's flag football team with donations to upgrade their locker room.

"We brought in some kids from (what was) old Peabody but now Obama High School. We are funding [and] switching up their locker room and also funding the girls' flag football team. My mom went to Peabody all those years ago, and I thought it would be a cool way to give back," Heyward said.