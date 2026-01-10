Watch CBS News
Local News

8-year-old rushed to the hospital after being accidentally shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

An 8-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at the scene, at a home in the 900 block of Kirkbride Street, a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting the 8-year-old in the head. 

kirkbrideshooting.png
Police respond to an accidental shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood on Saturday morning.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery, and was last listed in critical condition. 

The 7-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken to police headquarters for further questioning. 

Police on the scene said they have not found the gun. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA.com and KDKA-TV for the latest. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue