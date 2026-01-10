8-year-old rushed to the hospital after being accidentally shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

An 8-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at the scene, at a home in the 900 block of Kirkbride Street, a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting the 8-year-old in the head.

Police respond to an accidental shooting in Pittsburgh's California-Kirkbride neighborhood on Saturday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery, and was last listed in critical condition.

The 7-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Police on the scene said they have not found the gun.

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA.com and KDKA-TV for the latest.