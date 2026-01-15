7-year-old boy dies at the hospital days after accidental shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A 7-year-old boy who was accidentally shot over the weekend on Pittsburgh's North Side has died at the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said early Thursday that Kruz Bailey-Baker, 7, died at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after he and another child were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged at a home along Kirkbride Street.

The other child, a 9-year-old boy, reportedly told police that the gun was in his possession when it went off.

Police said there were no adults in the residence at the time of the incident. A woman who was taking care of the boys had recently left the house to go to work.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.