Cage the Elephant coming to Star Lake this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cage the Elephant is bringing their tour to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The Grammy award-winning rock band announced a new album and tour on Thursday. They'll be at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 29 with Young the Giant and Bakar.

The tour will make 45 stops in North America, kicking off in West Valley City, Utah, on June 20 and wrapping up on Sept. 18 in Denver, Colorado.

The band's sixth studio album "Neon Pill" will be released on May 17.

"To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way," singer Matthew Shultz said in a news release from Live Nation. "Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We've always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we've even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren't reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing."

Cage the Elephant's two previous albums, "Tell Me I'm Pretty" and "Social Clues" won consecutive best rock album at the Grammy Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m., with presales leading up to that date.